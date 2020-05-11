DuBOIS — Despite being stuck swaying 65 feet above the ground in a tree for several days last week, a rescued cat is now safe in a foster home with a soft blanket, food and water thanks to a Brockway man and Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue of DuBois.
On May 5, Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue Director Patty Reasinger said members of the nonprofit organization responded to Orange Avenue in the City of DuBois after neighborhood residents reported the cat had been stuck in a tree for several days.
Rescue volunteer Braiden Ross, who was the first at the scene, with neighbors and members of the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, made several attempts to get the cat down from the tree.
It is estimated that the cat was 65 feet above the ground, close to the very top of the tree, said Reasinger.
Because of power lines, the fire department’s bucket truck could not maneuver close enough for the rescue.
At about 2 p.m. Cody Reynolds of Reynolds Tree Service arrived with his wife, Laura Beth, who is a Purrfect Paws volunteer, to climb to the top of the tree to retrieve the frightened and tired cat, said Reasinger.
“Some team members, city officials, and neighbors gathered to watch the nail biting climb to the top of the tree,” said Reasinger.
At approximately 4 p.m., the cat was captured, placed in a cloth bag and lowered to the ground.
Rescue team members were then able to transfer the very tired and frightened cat into a cat carrier, said Reasinger. The cat is in good shape and relaxing, eating food and drinking water.
Reynolds said he doesn’t think he did anything special.
“I wanted to help because Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue works so hard volunteering their time to help these cats and the community, and it was the least I could do to help,” said Reynolds. “I feel like the community should be supportive of their cause, either volunteering their time or making a donation to help them save these cats. My main concern in the tree was the safety of the cat. I didn’t want him to fall or get hurt. If not for the help of Zac Lawhead and other city workers, I wouldn’t have been successful. It was a team effort all around.”