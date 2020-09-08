DuBOIS — Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue is preparing for an adoption event this weekend, according to Director Patty Reasinger.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Tractor Supply located at 425 Beavher Drive, DuBois.
Reasinger said there will be some adult cats and kittens up for adoption inside the store.
In addition, they will also have tables set up outside for donations of cat items such as carriers, food, litter, toys, beds, and cages.
There will be a basket raffle and some items for sale to earn money for the organization’s continued work in the DuBois area, said Reasinger.
“People can stop by our tables to find out more about our organization, meet team members and sign up to be a volunteer,” she said.
Purrfect Paws Cat Rescue, SBCF became a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization in October of 2019.
The mission of the rescue is to work toward the control and humane treatment of stray cats and kittens in DuBois and the surrounding area, said Reasinger.
“Our goal is to find homes for the ones who would make great indoor pets,” Reasinger said. “We also run a trap and release program for ‘colonies’ of stray cats in the area. There is a lot of education needed in our area to understand this program. Our team is more than willing to work with the neighborhoods where there is a stray cat population.”
For more information, to become a volunteer or to make a contribution, please visit the Facebook page or website www.purrfectspawscatrescuesbcf.com.