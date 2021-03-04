WEEDVILLE — As part of a partnership project with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), Pennsylvania Wildlife Habitat Unlimited members finished the “Adopt a Dam” project in the Moshannon State Forest this year.
In three trips to Beaver Run, the group of volunteers worked on 13 eastern bluebird nesting boxes and eight wood duck nesting boxes in the Beaver Run area, according to PWHU Secretary Beth Giese.
“The project involves making some wood duck nesting boxes and wood shavings for the nests, although DCNR had about seven new boxes to start with,” said Giese.
These boxes can help increase populations of wood ducks in areas where spaces safe from predators are limited. The initiative also involved placing new eastern bluebird nesting boxes on site, said Giese, which have helped bring the declining bluebird population back up in recent years.
“Wood shavings are put in the wood duck boxes, but the bluebirds prefer to gather their own nesting materials,” said Giese. “Most of the boxes were placed over the water, so relatively easy access is provided by the ice.”
At the end of January, six PWHU members headed to the site to complete some more work, according to a Facebook post. The project was completed Feb. 19.
“This is the time of year for this since the lake is frozen, and it’s great to enjoy the beautiful nature,” said Giese. “On the way up to the sight, we had a bald eagle fly over us, about 20 elk in Weedville and saw a few whitetail does near Beaver Run.”
The group also plans a continuation of the same activities at Shaggers Inn, near the Quehanna Hiking Trail in Clearfield County, before winter is through, Giese said.
For more information, follow PWHU on Facebook.