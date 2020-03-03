PUNXSUTAWNEY — Jeanne Curtis developed a passion for pysanky egg decorating after taking a class on the art at the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. That experience inspired her to hold her own yearly workshops on the fine art of egg dyeing around the Easter holiday.
Curtis comes from a family of seven, who each got to color a dozen eggs for Easter as children. She said she can remember arguing with her siblings over the wax crayon that came with coloring kits they used.
When she heard of the pysanky egg decorating workshop, she thought it was just another way of coloring eggs. The students were told to bring two eggs, but Curtis showed up with two dozen, thinking she would have no problem completing that many with her experience from childhood.
“The reason we had two eggs was in case we broke one. I did not get two dozen eggs done, I got one done,” Curtis said.
After decorating just one egg during the class, she found she loved the intricate designs of the pysanky style. She learned how to apply the wax with a kistka, the tool used for the design, and add the color in layers.
She enjoyed the class and brought tools and dye to her family to share the activity with them, since they all enjoyed coloring Easter eggs as children, too.
“We started at 3 o’clock Saturday afternoon and quit Sunday morning to go to church,” Curtis said. “Everybody loved it and I got the job of varnishing them all and sucking them all out.”
She began teaching classes and hosting workshops on decorating the eggs, trying to make it as affordable as possible. After a while, she decided to just host one free workshop over a three-day period during Easter.
She also travels around to Wilkes-Barre, Arkansas, Toronto and many other places for pysanky “play dates” and workshops.
For her Easter workshop, she brings in all her dyes, designs and pysanky books with inspiration and teaches others how to make pysanky eggs. Once the workshop is done, Curtis takes all the eggs home with her to remove the wax and suck the raw egg from the inside. She then varnishes them and displays them at the historical society, where her students can come to pick up their finished eggs.
She said larger blocks of color left on the egg indicates the skill level of the artist.
“If you can still find a solid color large enough to fit your thumb, then you’re still a kindergartener,” Curtis said.