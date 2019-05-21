RIDGWAY — Like other communities throughout the state of Pennsylvania, Ridgway Borough is considering adoption of a Quality of Life ticketing ordinance.
QOL ordinances focus on property maintenance and the betterment of community appearance and quality of life for residents.
Ridgway Borough Council members reviewed modifications to the pending ordinance at Monday evening’s meeting. The community standard violations coincide with the International Property Maintenance Code and Ridgway Borough Code of Ordinances already in place, according to Ridgway Borough’s Code Enforcement Officer Michael C. Handley.
Similar to the nearby City of St. Marys’ newly-passed QOL ordinance, this one will be used as an additional “enforcement tool” for people violating borough code, said Handley in his monthly council report.
“With that said, this ordinance will help encourage voluntary compliance after all other courtesy attempts fail,” he said.
In his report, Handley also notes that QOL ordinances adopted around the state are seeing much success, and the wording in Ridgway’s document is nearly identical to those.
One of Handley’s goals is to begin by approaching violations in a “friendly, neighborhood way,” step by step, he said, beginning with sending out a courtesy letter and going from there. A violation issued must include the property, code, penalty, right to appeal and time given to fix the problem. With repeat offenses, fines would increase.
“The reason we are writing this is not to rewrite an ordinance we already have,” Handley said. “This is using existing ordinances to issue a ticket if it continues to be violated.”
While writing this, Handley said he looked at ordinances from 12 different communities in the state, and spoke with code enforcement officers in surrounding areas.
After he was approached by a Ridgway Borough resident, Handley made changes to the ordinance’s wording. For example, “except within limits as necessary for a recognized business” was added under the outside placement of indoor appliances/furniture violation section. The resident was satsified with the changes, Handley said.
Council agreed to re-advertise the ordinance due to the changes that were made, and tabled voting on it until next month’s meeting.