KERSEY — The 2020 Elk County Fair may have been canceled, but a couple of events will still take place at the fairgrounds this weekend.
The ECF Queen Contest will be held Sunday, with judging beginning at 10 a.m. and coronation at noon. The princess contestant will be judged during a five-minute interview, and the junior queen will give a speech on their “favorite thing about the fair,” according to the ECF Facebook page. Then queen contestants, judged on a five-minute interview, will write a 300-word-or-less essay on “What the fair means to their community,” and why people should attend the fair.
ECF Board President Jeremy Dorsey said activities geared toward youth seem to generate a positive response from the community.
“We felt it was important to keep the program, so younger people can still be involved in some capacity with the fair and program itself,” he said.
The Elk Co. Open Horse Show will be held Saturday at 9 a.m.
Horse shows have been taking place on and off throughout the year, hosted by horse-based groups in the area, Dorsey said, raising funds to renovate the horse barn.
“People still want to be able to get out and participate, exercise their horses and show off their talents,” he said.
These types of events are also great for social distancing by nature, Dorsey noted.
Thanks to a capital improvement grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, fundraising efforts, donations and fair proceeds, the bleachers by the race tracks have been renovated.
“The old bleachers were becoming a safety issue,” Dorsey said. “What we have there now is going to last a very long time.”
The fair board also received a grant from the Elk County Community Foundation this past spring, allowing them to update the lighting in building one.
Although the cancelation of the fair means missing out on family traditions, Dorsey says it was best to ensure everyone’s safety.
“We weren’t going to be able to provide the fair in a way we wanted to, or had planned to,” Dorsey said. “We just felt in the best interest of our volunteers, board and folks coming out to the fair, we will just wait until next year.”
Visit the ECF on Facebook for updates.