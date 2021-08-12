KERSEY — Each year, the crowning of the Elk County Fair queen kicks off a week of festivities for visitors and families at the county fairgrounds in Kersey.
ECF Treasurer Rita Gerber said interviews for a new county fair queen were held at the fairgrounds in Kersey Aug. 5, welcoming three candidates — Marissa Lenze, Brinley Fedder and Adrianna Swanson, as well as five junior queen candidates and 11 princess contestants.
“They (queen contestants) have been active in fair activities since I’ve known them,” said Gerber. “They are nice girls to work with, and active in school activities.”
Fedder, of Kersey, took home the crown, while Helayna Hollobaugh was named junior queen, and princess, Angela Brooks.
Despite the Elk County Fair being canceled last year due to COVID-19, three ladies were still crowned in the 2020 queen contest — Gina Bush, ECF queen, Kelsey Krise, junior queen, and princess, Delaney Dunworth.
The ECF queen and her court are crowned on the first day of the fair — this year’s being, Tuesday, Aug. 10.
The opening ceremony and queen crowning was held at 6 p.m. at the George A. Swanson stage. Musical entertainment by Grace Notes Studio Recording Artists followed at 7 p.m., and the fireworks display at 9:30 p.m.
- Thursday will offer the hay bale toss at 6:30 p.m., Bill Thompson Unplugged for musical entertainment at 6 p.m., and the side-by-side races on the Al Dietz Track at 7 p.m.
- The famous Mud Bog will happen at 6 p.m. on Friday, with musical entertainment by A Day awaits at 7 p.m.
- Saturday, senior citizen night, will include musical entertainment by Grace Notes Studio from noon-4 p.m., an ice cream eating contest at 4 p.m. and beautiful baby contest parade at 5 p.m., musical entertainment by Midnight Revival at 6 p.m. and the Demolition Derby at 7 p.m.
Visit www.elkcountyfair.wordpress.com/fair-schedule-of-events for a full listing of the fair schedule.