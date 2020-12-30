DuBOIS — DuBois native Lauren Johnson returned to the area when COVID-19 hit in March, not knowing that a quarantine hobby she acquired would turn into a full-fledged business.
Johnson, who moved away in sixth grade, said she lived in California, Italy for a few years and then, New York City. The move back to her hometown was intended to be temporary.
Now, nearly 10 months later, Johnson is the founder of “Queen of Tarts,” a seasonal tart and baked goods business available for delivery and pickup in the DuBois area.
Johnson rewinded back to her “Easy Bake Oven” days when recalling her history of baking.
“My mom is a great baker — ever since I was a kid, I learned from her,” she said. “I was helping her bake in the kitchen, holding a mixer.”
In the back of her mind, it was always an idea of Johnson’s to open a bakery, she says.
Johnson holds a master’s degree in Italian renaissance history. She was working in NYC as an executive assistant, but it wasn’t quite her passion.
During the time she was home with family during quarantine, Johnson said she was watching a British baking show where tarts were being made.
“I tried it, and started off making them for my family and friends — it was a quarantine hobby,” she said. Johnson also started posting photos of the tarts on Facebook.
A tart, which Johnson describes as an open-faced pie with a shortbread cookie crust, is filled with some kind of fruit curd or pastry cream.
Johnson said her father owns a business locally, and it was through his and her mother’s friends, as well as word of mouth, that Queen of Tarts began to take off.
Johnson’s plan for 2021 includes procuring her own space for the business, she said.
With a lot of family gatherings happening over the holidays, the tart business has been very busy, says Johnson.
“I ended up doubling my capacity for Christmas tarts,” she said.
Johnson noted that tarts, something seen commonly in NYC, are unique to this area, and something someone would find in a French pastry shop or a bake shop in England. The pies are something she was able to collect from her travels.
“One of the most important aspects to developing a tart is that it should look as good as it tastes — how it looks and how it’s presented is just as important.”
Tarts have been created for several occasions, Johnson said, including birthdays, wedding receptions and bridal showers.
“To be honest, I wasn’t sure I would stay here,” Johnson said of DuBois. “This kind of became a way to explore what it would be like to live in DuBois as an adult.”
Johnson said she is giving up her city life, and has very much enjoyed this experience.
“People have been so nice and supportive,” she said. “I am blown away, and very thankful to be a part of this community.”
Visit the Queen of Tarts Facebook page for more information.