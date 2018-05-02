KARTHAUS — The Quehanna Boot Camp, a Pennsylvania Department of Corrections facility, honored the newest class of camp graduates on Monday at the correctional institution in Karthaus.
Since its founding in 1992, the Quehanna Boot Camp has helped more than 8,500 individuals successfully re-enter society. On Monday, 43 males and six females received their certificate of graduation from QBC.
The Boot Camp provides a secure, safe and humane alternative to standard incarceration. The six-month program is designed to enforce positive life building skills in a regimented, disciplined environment. In addition to an emphasis on physical fitness, the program offers intensive drug and alcohol therapy and educational classes. According to their mission statement, the goal is to provide each inmate with the opportunity and mental tools for positive change.
“Here at the Quehanna Boot Camp, we drive them to change. We show them there’s a better way to do it,” Drill Instructor/Correctional Officer Sam Muchmore remarked. “We actively take part in seeing them change for the better.”
Inmates are admitted to the Boot Camp through a multistage selection process. The admission criteria includes a minimum sentence of three years or less, the inmate be under the age of 40, and be recommended by the sentencing judge. A majority of the inmates at the QBC are assigned from SCI Camp Hill in Harrisburg — the state’s diagnostic and classification center for men entering the state prison system.
QBC Program Manager Jim Stover said one of the benefits of QBC is a lower recidivism rate — or a tendency for a convicted criminal to reoffend — among inmates. While a regular state prison has a recidivism rate of more than 55 percent, the rate at the QBC is just 35 percent. Another benefit is the cost savings to the Commonwealth. Each inmate saves the DOC over $11,000 that would be spent if the inmate were still at another facility.
The Boot Camp program is comprised of five phases: Pre-Boot Camp (up to six weeks), Orientation (two weeks), Red (11 weeks), Green (11 weeks), and Gold (two weeks). Each phase is designed and structured in a way to help the inmate achieve goals and work toward a positive change.
Because the ultimate goal is a well-rounded citizen, inmates without a high school diploma are required to attend education classes during their incarceration. Those not attending classes are assigned a job such as maintenance, food service, and more. School Principal Kevin Fortuna noted QBC offers eight different vocational training programs for the inmates. In recent history, more inmates have received their GED at QBC than any other prison in Pennsylvania.
“My rational thinking has changed. They are teaching me how to control my emotions,” an inmate named Zachary noted. “They’re helping us mentally prepare for the outside. It makes me want to be a productive member of society. I’m glad I signed up for this program. I needed a change or else I would have been in prison for a really long time.”
In addition to the Boot Camp, QBC also boasts a State Intermediate Punishment unit. This program usually houses inmates for four months and focuses on rehabilitation from drug and alcohol dependencies. Drug and Alcohol Treatment Specialist Supervisors Jaime Rauch and Steve Godfrey work with the inmates through a variety of programs and treatments. In the SIP, an inmate named Patrick noted lessons he has learned have included accountability for actions, self-acceptance, and living within a community.
Keith Keys of Pottstown visited the Boot Camp on Monday to speak with the graduating inmates. 24 years ago, Keys himself was an inmate at the QBC. Since his release, Keys has spent his days mentoring young men and encouraging them to believe change is possible.
Keys — who is now a correctional officer — grew up without a father in his life. This motivates him to be that father figure for those who need it. Keys said he often sees men who have skills and ability, but do not have discipline and support.
“If you forget where you come from, your’re doomed to repeat it in the future,” Keys remarked. “I want to make things better not just for me, but for those who come after me.”
After six months of waking up at 5:15 a.m., grueling physical fitness regimens, and hours of training and education, the long journey is now over for this week’s graduates. At the conclusion of the ceremony, a majority of the graduates were allowed to go home with their family, while others headed to a halfway house.
Many of the graduates already have jobs lined up or plan to enroll in college. The graduates expressed a wide array of emotions when asked how they felt about leaving. They were “anxious” and “nervous,” but also overwhelmingly “happy.”
While the graduates may be leaving the Boot Camp, for many, what they have gained here will go with them the rest of their life. For some it is structure, for others it is a sense of purpose — but for all the graduates, it is a fresh start at life.
“When I first started, I thought I’d never finish,” graduate Misty Oberholtzer said. “I came here to change, and I did. I am so proud of myself for once. I am so grateful.”
