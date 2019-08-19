SIGEL — A variety of free family-oriented activities will highlight the Quiet Creek Herb Farm’s Annual Fall Fest Aug. 31, organizers say.
Quiet Creek Fall Fest is always held the Saturday of Labor Day weekend. Everyone is welcome to the farm for family yoga, farm games and plenty of fall plant knowledge. The festival will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The day will begin with at 10 a.m. with opening ceremonies.
From 10:30-11:30 a.m. there will be family yoga with Paul Richards. Richards found an interest in yoga in 1999. In 2008 he finished his yoga teachers’ training, and was eventually registered as a children’s and specials needs yoga teacher. He has led classes with expectant mothers, children of all ages, adults, and seniors. He likes to share a big smile with anyone who joins him in his love of yoga and people.
Starting at noon and continuing until 1 p.m. there will be an organic bruchetta luncheon for $15, but those attending are welcome to pack their own lunch for the day.
From 1-2 p.m. there will be a class for growing microgreens with Alaria Sun. Microgreens are young vegetable greens that are gaining popularity for the concentrated nutrient content they hold. They are a baby plant, falling between between being a sprout and a baby green. The class will be free, but a growing kit will be available for optional purchase.
From 2-3 p.m. there will be a wild edible and medicinal mushroom tour for free. Participants will explore the meadows, woods, and gardens of the farm while learning about mushrooms. There will also be farm games going at this time for free as well.
The farm will be working on creating a mosaic mural throughout the whole day. Participation in the project is also free to the public.
The closing ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. to end the day at the farm.