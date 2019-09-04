BROOKVILLE — The Quiet Creek Herb Farm held their annual Fall Festival to help welcome the new season, and teach what nature has to offer this time of year.
The Fall Festival is held every year on the Saturday before Labor Day. It doesn’t usually draw as big of a crowd to the farm as their Spring Fest does, but Claire Orner believes this is because family gatherings often happen over this weekend.
The meals offered for the day came from food and ingredients all grown or made on the farm. Even the bread was homemade on the farm.
There were farm games set up to keep children entertained, and many learning opportunities during the day.
Orner explained they try to change up some of the activities each year. This was the first year they held the micro greens workshop, which has grown in popularity over the last year.
Alaria Sun of Sun Microgreens taught a workshop on how to grow your own microgreens, and answered many questions people had about the small plants.
The workshop covered topics like city water versus spring water for the plants, what paper towels are best to grow the plants on, and how much of the plants are healthy to eat.
“When I’m at home I don’t cut them, I just pull them right off and eat the whole thing,” Sun said.
Since the idea of the microgreens is to use them while they are still small, just bigger than a sprout, there is no dirt needed for the growing process. Sun showed how to “plant” the seeds in trays with paper towels. The towels are then kept damp for the seeds, and they spread their roots over the surface of the paper towels.
There were kits available at the end of the workshop for people to buy to start growing their own microgreens. Sun also had some crackers and cheese spreads ready so the audience could try some of the microgreens before buying the kits.
Later in the day, Rusty Orner began the edible and medicinal mushroom tour. He taught the crowd about many more plants than just mushrooms as they walked through the fields and forest around the farm. He taught what plants to use to remedy poison ivy and bee stings, along with other ailments.
The day was complete with a wild fawn running past the tour group while down in the forest. The festival is a good opportunity to be immersed in nature and sustainable living methods.