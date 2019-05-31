BROOKVILLE — It’s that time of year for people to think of planting fresh vegetables, herbs and edible flowers, said Claire Orner of Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living in Brookville.
Orner and her husband Rusty bought the 30-acre sustainable farm in 1996, and it became a nonprofit organization in 2003.
Quiet Creek Herb Farm & School of Country Living is just that — a natural, peaceful place for people to grow, relax and learn about where their food comes from.
The Orners are firm believers that food can prevent or treat disease if used correctly.
“As gardeners, we try to incorporate learning about herbs and species and putting it to practical use, bringing solid nutrition to one’s diet,” she said.
QCHF will host its 22nd annual “Spring Fest” June 1, a “welcome all” celebration at the farm for all generations, Orner says.
Doors open at 10 a.m. A noon luncheon, for which is requested a donation of $15 per meal, will feature meals prepared with Quiet Creek’s herbs and products, including fresh salad greens, homemade bread and quiche made with local eggs and kale, Orner said.
“They can see where we grow the herbs, cut them fresh, and see how they taste,” she said. “It’s a true farm-to-table dining experience.”
A “wild edible walk,” plant talk and mushroom class will begin at 1 p.m., taking visitors into the woods and educating them on everything the farm grows.
“People can learn how to identify things properly and see what is available in the spring,” she said.
Quiet Creek’s shop features several culinary herbs and sauces available for purchase.
A part of the farm’s mission is education. The couple will teach visitors how to properly plant and take care of plants, she said.
“People can see the farm in action, and ask any kind of nutrition and garden-design questions,” Orner said. “Everything here is like a working display.”
Children have also contributed to QCHF during their visits, Orner said. Students from areas like Brockway, Brookville, Clearfield and others have planted more than 100 trees in the woods there, and contributed to a new mosaic on the hill.
Earth building with the farm’s earth oven and straw house will happen around 3 p.m., Orner said, allowing visitors to mold and work with clay.
“It’s a time to bring the community together,” she said. “QCHF is a place where people can come back each year. It’s a strong component in the Brookville community.”
For more information, visit www.quietcreekherbfarm.org or the Facebook page.