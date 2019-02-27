ST. MARYS — A heritage preservation group’s effort to highlight the City of St. Marys has come full circle with a donation to city hall.
An eight foot by six foot quilt created as a fundraiser now hangs at the city offices after the woman who won it donated it.
“The motivation was using it as a fundraiser,” Monica Radkowski, president of the Heritage Preservation Group, said, noting funds raised supported the group. “I’ve done other quilts in the past ... so it became a fundraiser for our group.”
Preparations for the creation of the quilt took more than two years before Rather B Embroidery of St. Marys finished the project.
“It was a couple of years in the planning,” she said. “It’s all in what you use in the materials. Then you design it.”
The quilt was raffled off in December 2018 and won by Bonnie Pearson.
“When I bought the ticket, I tried to imagine where I could display the quilt so that people could see the history and work that went into it. And then I won,” Pearson said in a release provided by the city.
Pearson opted to donate the quilt to the city to hang in city hall, where her husband, Tim, works as city manager.
“We were very pleased,” Radkowski said of the donation.
Each patch of the quilt is meant to represent a different parrt of the city’s heritage. Patches highlight manufacturing, brewing, the two school systems, the hospital and local churches. The center of the quilt contains a seal explaining what the quilt represents with the words “Traditional Heritage.” The back of the quilt represents lumber heritage, railroads and the clay and brick industries.
“I didn’t want to do just one segment of the community,” Radkowski said. “In essence, it shows what is, what was and what continues to be the strength of our town. The back is just as much of a tribute to our community.”
A plaque was placed by the quilt denoting the individuals who contributed to its creation, including the Heritage Preservation Group and Rather B Embroidery, and Pearson as the donor.
“This has been a labor of love and joy,” Radkowski said of the years-long effort. “I absolutely enjoy doing it and the fact that it came back to the city opens it up to a more public venue.”
