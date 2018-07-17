Local drivers are making laps for a good cause this summer, supporting victims driving through the hardships of cancer.
“Race for a Cure” — a fundraiser held at motor speedway tracks — was held for the first time at Thunder Mountain Speedway in Knox Dale on July 6, with proceeds benefitting UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh.
The next fundraiser will be held at Hummingbird Speedway in Reynoldsville on Aug. 18, with proceeds going to Relay for Life efforts.
Scott Caltagarone, who is Chief of Scoring at Hummingbird Speedway and Thunder Mountain Speedway, is also a promotor and advertiser for these events. The idea first came to light because of a racing friend, Zach Garman, who has a personal connection to cancer.
“A lot of people in the local racing community have either passed away from cancer or have a family member dealing with the disease,” he said. “Zach thought it would be a great idea to get the racing community together and raise money for cancer centers.”
Garman said he has been involved in the dirt-track racing community since he was three years old, and is now a crew member on a local team and employee at Thunder Mountain Speedway. Driving for this cause holds a special place in his heart.
His mother died two years ago from melanoma and ovarian cancer, which she battled for around nine years.
“When that all happened, the racing community was there for my dad and I,” he said. “From prayers, food, cards, stopping in to talk — they were all there for us.”
Being involved in RFAC is Garman’s way of giving back to both the race community and cancer survivors and victims.
The Anderson family — whose son had a tumor removed from his spine and received many treatments at Children’s — ran the race’s lemonade stand, which raised $500 and sold out by the end of the night, Garman said. The family was seen sporting cancer awareness apparel, including the “Warrior” shirt their son wore.
Before the race started, drivers Gabe Shaffer and Sam Orf, Jr. made parade laps during the National Anthem in honor of cancer victims. Their cars bore cancer ribbons and colors.
“The crowd was good that night — we had a nice turn out for the race, and a lot of drivers had Race for a Cure decals on their cars that Scott made,” Garman said.
The fundraiser wouldn’t have been possible without many people, including Rob Leonard and Maria Pirazzi of Thunder Mountain Speedway, he said.
“The local racing community is great,” he said. “It doesn’t get any better than knowing these great people.”
Any people, businesses or organizations interested in helping at the next RFAC event on Aug. 18 can contact Caltagarone at 814-771-7779. Visit the “Race for a Cure” Facebook page for additional information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.