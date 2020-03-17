REYNOLDSVILLE — Designs by local students will be featured on Race for Reynoldsville t-shirts which will be available on race day to support the fundraiser.
Leanne Buhite Waring asked C.G. Johnson Elementary to have students create designs showcasing the best parts of Reynoldsville. The contest was broken into two age groups: kindergarten to second grade, and third grade to fifth grade. One winner from each age group was selected.
The Reynoldsville War Memorial Park Committee voted on the best designs from the two groups to determine the winners. The designs will be printed onto t-shirts that race participants will receive when they register for the race.
The committee looked over the designs during a regularly scheduled meeting, discussing the best parts of each of the shirts. Two winners were chosen.
Kenzi Overholser, 7, and Jordan Bowser, 10 were declared the winners with the best t-shirt designs. They were invited to the latest Reynoldsville Community Association meeting to be presented their own t-shirts with their designs. These are the first two t-shirts to be printed since deciding on the design.
The two designs showcase some of Reynoldsville’s main attractions like a roller skate for the Rollerdrome, the veteran’s memorials, the pool, and even Tickle Belly Bridge.
The race is scheduled to take place May 25 at 10 a.m. beginning at the Reynoldsville Fire Department. The race will be a 1K walk and 5K run to benefit the Veterans’ Memorial Park Committee and the Reynoldsville Pool. All race participants will receive free pool admission during race day by showing their race number at the pool.