REYNOLDSVILLE — The Race for Reynoldsville is returning this year, scheduled to be held during the Reynoldsville Red, White, and Blueberry Festival in July.
Race organizer Leanne Buhite Waring said the Race for Reynoldsville was created to help raise funds and awareness to important assets in the community, such as the Reynoldsville Community Pool and Veterans Memorial Park, which is what this year’s funds will be split between.
The Reynoldsville Pool has been a staple in the community for decades, providing local entertainment and swimming lessons at a low cost.
“It is a safe, fun and important community asset that needs to be protected to ensure future generations of the community have these same local experiences,” Waring said.
The Veterans Memorial Park has been a private undertaking of a few persistent individuals for decades. The past few years, their dreams have become real, as the park is on the way to being complete with the town’s monuments on site.
“The park will provide a place to honor local service members and heroes, but it will also be used as a gathering green space in the heart of Reynoldsville,” Waring said. “It has been fortunate to have a large number of donors providing their services for the effort and have shown their heart to the community through actions.”
Waring said the community needs more help.
The Race for Reynoldsville is scheduled for Saturday, July 10 with the 5K race beginning at 10 a.m. and the 1-mile fun run starting at 10:15 a.m. In-person registration will be behind the Reynoldsville Fire Hall located at 411 Jackson St. near the start/finish line for the race.
Online registration is preferred and shirt selection will be guaranteed. Online registration is now open and will close on June 28. The cost to register early online is $20. If participants are not registered online, they will have to register in-person on race day, and the cost will be $25 –cash only.
To register online visit the website, getmeregistered.com/Run4Reynoldsville or on Facebook at Race for Reynoldsville
All proceeds from tickets will go directly to benefit the pool and park thanks to the assistance of the Reynoldsville Community Association.
This year’s T-shirt designs were created from a contest held at the C.G. Johnson Elementary School, and racers can choose between the gray classic design and the yellow roller skate design when they register online. Families are encouraged to participate in the 1-mile fun run/walk. Kids under 5 years old are free, but shirts are not included.
“A special thank you to the sponsors that graciously support the Reynoldsville Pool and Veterans Park via this race. Your donation was and is sincerely appreciated. Thank you on behalf of the community; Kim McDonald, State Farm Insurance, Mike’s BILO, Spitzer Dealerships, Hoffer Realty, Raj and Bonnie Kaushik, FOE Reynoldsville, and FOE Punxsutawney,” Waring said.