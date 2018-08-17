ST. MARYS — The St. Marys Drag Race committee will hold its 3rd and final drag race of 2018 on Sunday, Aug. 26 at the St. Marys Municipal Airport.
The first two races of the year, organized by the St. Marys Drag Race committee, saw 300 racers and 3,900 spectators.
Proceeds totaled $25,000 and were presented to the airport council. The funds will be used for infrastructure projects at the airport, according to Matthew Box, airport manager.
Gates open at 10 a.m. and racing starts at 1 p.m.
This is “Heads up grudge match racing,” said Tom Catalone, a member of the St. Marys Drag Race Committee.
According to Catalone, anyone can race as long as they meet the safety requirements.
Each car must go through a tech inspection to ensure safety rules have been met.
The inspection includes checks for any leaks, makes sure the battery is strapped down and that the car is equipped with a drive shaft loop. Every driver must wear a helmet.
“We are all about following the rules,” said Catalone.
Racers can race whoever they want as many times as they want between 1-5 p.m. for bragging rights only.
“This race is for motor heads from all walks of life,” said Catalone.
People like to see the launches and burn outs rather than the end of the race, said Catalone.
Spectators can bring chairs, food and drinks.
“Its almost like a picnic atmosphere,” said Amy Anderson, administrative assistant at the airport. “It brings the community together.”
Price of admission is $10 per spectator, $25 per car load of five and $20 to race.
For donations, Rick Krishart will be giving monster truck rides. Rick’s monster truck can transport 8 people at a time and rides last 7 minutes, said Box.
According to Box, last year a man 92 years old said, “Just keep riding me all day.”
Spectators can purchase a chance to win a fire ring.
A local photographer will be on hand to photograph as many racers as possible. Photos will be available for sale.
The race is made possible with the help of 50 volunteers who work for food and a free staff shirt, according to organizers.
Application to authorize drag races is required each year. Permission was granted for 2018 by the Penn Dot Bureau of Aviation after a 10 year hiatus.
St. Marys Muncipal Airport is the only airport in Pennsylvania granted this permission due in part to work done in 2002 by local businesses and because of strict adherence to safety regulations, Box said.
