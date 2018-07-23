DuBOIS — A community-oriented DuBois family provides and participates in an event each year to honor a cyclist they will never forget.
Dr. Albert L. Varacallo Jr., 52, was out for his regular bicycle ride before work on July 8, 2010, when he was hit head-on by a car in the area of Maple Avenue and Shaffer Road in DuBois.
Eight years later, his family members, friends and cyclist enthusiasts will gather for the Tour de Varacallo Bicycle Race and Memory Walk, a scenic 18-mile ride that starts in the City of DuBois and passes through Sandy and Union townships.
The race will be held Sunday, starting at the DuBois Area YMCA at 9 a.m. Registration will be from 7:30-8:45 a.m. Race-day registration fee is $30. There are several male and female age categories to enter, and medallions are awarded in each age category.
Luanne Varacallo, the wife of the late Dr. Varacallo, said 61 cyclists participated last year, and the family enjoys seeing the event continue to grow.
Although this is the fourth year for the race itself, it’s the eighth Dr. Albert Varacallo Memorial Event. The Dr. Albert Varacallo Foundation — a nonprofit organization providing scholarships to students studying healthcare — was formed three years ago by the family.
Dr. Varacallo was born and raised in Sykesville, always working toward the goal of bringing quality health care to the DuBois area.
Each year, the bike tour brings in about $20,000, thanks to sponsors and donors who help keep Varacallo’s memory alive and on the road, Luanne said.
“The community has been so supportive of our efforts, and we are so blessed by everyone who donates their resources and time,” she said. “We have many volunteers who have consistently been a part of our event since the beginning, and we can’t thank them enough.”
The DuBois Area YMCA, DuBois, Sandy and Union Fire Departments, the Sandy Township Police Department and AmServ LTD DuSan Community Ambulance all contribute to make sure the race is safe.
There was no better way to honor him than a bicycle race, Luanne said, since it was one of his biggest passions. He participated in many area races, and even traveled to France to ride in the Tour de France.
“We want to keep his legacy alive because he was a wonderful husband, father, physician and friend, who was taken from us much too early. We thought having a bicycle race in his name would be a great way to honor him.”
The bike tour also is about spreading awareness and cautioning people to be safe and careful on the road, hopefully preventing future accidents.
“We want to reach out to other families who have experienced tragedies, too, and spread the message of safety on the road, no matter what mode of transportation you’re using,” she said.
The course is challenging, which bicyclists enjoy, and also offers enjoyable scenery, Luanne said.
“Many (of these people) have a passion for cycling, just like Dr. Varacallo did,” she said. “They believe in the cause and want to support this event.”
The race route includes Varacallo’s favorite ride, which leads to the City of DuBois Municipal Reservoir.
“We can bring the community together to honor the life of a man who greatly impacted those around him,” Luanne said. “Life is a gift, and Dr. Varacallo lived his to the fullest. He was a man of faith, whose life work was caring for others.”
Dr. Varacallo’s son, Albert Varacallo III, is the owner of the DuBois Dream — a minor league basketball organization that gives back to the community. Like his father, he is dedicated to helping others in any way he can.
He visited his father’s gravesite earlier this month, honoring him with a touching Facebook post:
“Eight years ago today my life was changed, but life is never about what happens to you, it’s about what you do with what happens to you that matters the most. I am grateful for my family and to everyone else who gets me through the hard times in life, and am going to continue to try and help as many people as I can throughout my life, just like my Dad.”
For more information, call Luanne or Tricia Varacallo at 814-375-7856 or visit www.docvfoundation.com.
