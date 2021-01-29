ST. MARYS — Since City of St. Marys Manager Tim Pearson resigned in December 2020, former Mayor Lou Radkowski has stepped into the role for a few months.
When the city manager resigns, city council appoints a new manager, said Radkowski. The last vacancy for this position was in 2015.
“At that time, we appointed our chief of police and public works director to act as interim managers,” he said. “I am the only holdover from that interview process, and the dual structure wasn’t as efficient as anticipated.”
Radkowski said after discussing this further with council members, it was decided that he step into the manager position until a full-time one accepts the job.
Former Deputy Mayor Chris Pletcher will now hold the office of mayor for all of 2021, Radkowski said, until January 2022, when the newly-elected mayor is sworn in.
Radkowski will not be stepping into the city manager position, he noted.
“I’m going to be stepping out of the political scene for the time being,” he said. “My family has been very patient with me as I dedicated myself over the last seven or eight years to my hometown. I want to spend more time with them and make sure they have my undivided attention.”
St. Marys will face many challenges throughout the next few years, said Radkowski.
“We continue to see a declining population, and hope that the 2020 Census presents with some different findings,” he adds. “With the population decline and coupled with the second-largest city footprint in the state, there are challenges to complete every project and solve every problem across almost 100 square miles.”
Radkowski enjoys these challenges every day, he said.
“I am overjoyed when I see the many people moving back or discussing a return to the area,” he said.
St. Marys needs a manager and mayor who are “enthused” about the community, Radkowski said.
“We need people back here participating in our local economy, and partnering with each other to fix our issues,” he said.
The manager, though, is just one person at the top of the organization, Radkowski notes.
“St. Marys residents need to know that the staff at City Hall, the street department, the wastewater plant and our police department are there to help you find solutions,” he said.
Radkowski knew this staff was strong, he said, but after learning more about them and the processes throughout the past few weeks, it has become more apparent.
“They give off their considerable talents to solve property problems for residents, kindly listen to complaints, understand a business problem and see if there’s a solution for it,” he says. “They keep us safe and secure and do it with a gentleness and humility that I have never noticed before.”
Staff also plans street improvements years in advance, Radkowski said.
“The manager is just one cog in this organization,” he said. “The staff whom have been here for many years get the work done and do their jobs well.”
The next manager and mayor will need to partner well with these staff members to solve problems facing St. Marys and rural America, Radkowski said.
“We are where we are because of the great people who serve our residents.”