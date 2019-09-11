The Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad began work to renovate the crossing in DuBois on Route 219 (Liberty Boulevard) near its intersection with Route 255.
Work is currently scheduled to continue Wednesday (today) during daylight hours and is in cooperation with the City of DuBois and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. Drivers should be prepared for travel delays while the work is underway.
Routes 219 and 255 will remain open and traffic signals near the crossing will be placed in flash mode, with traffic directed by flaggers in the roadway.
North Park Place is closed at Liberty Boulevard but is accessible via Meadow Lane. Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes to avoid delays, officials said.
Once the first day of work was completed, flagging was expected to stop and traffic signals were to return to normal mode for nighttime hours. North Park Place will remain closed around the clock for the two-day project.
Work at the railroad crossing will consist of removing existing concrete panels and replacing them with bituminous material. All work is weather dependent.
The current work is just a temporary repair, according to City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio. A major reconstruction and signal upgrade to both the railroad tracks on Liberty Boulevard and Route 255 and also Division Street near UPS and Route 255 is expected in 2021.
The rail seal asphalt replacement currently being done will be a solid replacement to last until the major reconstruction is done, said Suplizio.