The City of DuBois and the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) are alerting motorists that the Buffalo & Pittsburgh Railroad will begin work soon to renovate a crossing in DuBois on Route 219 (Liberty Boulevard) near its intersection with Route 255.
Work is currently scheduled to take place Sept. 10-11 during daylight hours and is being done in cooperation with PennDOT and the City of DuBois. Drivers should be prepared for travel delays while the work is under way.
Routes 219 and 255 at this location will remain open and traffic signals near the crossing will be placed into flash mode, with traffic directed by flaggers in the roadway.
North Park Place will be closed at Liberty Boulevard but will be accessible via Meadow Lane. Drivers familiar with the area may choose to use alternate routes to avoid delays.
Once the first day of work is complete, flagging will stop and traffic signals will return to normal mode for nighttime hours. North Park Place will remain closed around the clock for the two-day project.
Work at the railroad crossing will consist of removing existing concrete panels and replacing them with bituminous material. All work is weather dependent.
DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio said there was a “good” meeting between officials of B&P Railroad, PennDOT and the city to discuss the railroad crossing.
“However, this will be just a temporary repair,” said Suplizio. “In our talks with everyone involved, we’re hoping that in 2021 they will do a major reconstruction and signal upgrade to both the railroad tracks on Liberty Boulevard and Route 255 and also Division Street near UPS and Route 255. The rail seal asphalt replacement that they are going to do this year will be a good solid replacement to last until we get the major reconstruction. We are going to coordinate the full surface replacement and signal upgrades with PennDOT and the railroad. This would be done with a good solid repair in 2021.”
“We know this has been a major concern to all the people in our area that drive on both of these roads,” said Suplizio, noting he receives several complaints about the crossing weekly.
“The rail tracks have become deteriorated and missing pieces and holes in the tracks,” Suplizio said. “So they definitely need some work. Anybody that has driven over them in the last year knows exactly what I’m talking about. I want to tell the people that it’s not the City of DuBois, but we have taken this and put it as a number one concern for our area and took the initiative to reach out to both PennDOT and the railroad officials, who have been really receptive to getting this project done.”