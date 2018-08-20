ST. MARYS — The 2018 Wing Fling was held last Friday evening in St. Marys. The theme for the year was “Party in the USA.”
The rain held off for most of the event and what little rain did fall did not drive anyone away, said Ann Gabler, managing director of the St. Marys Area Chamber of Commerce.
Wing lovers lined up on Market Street to sample wings from 12 competitors and vote for the People’s Choice Award while the group PF Flyer rocked the crowd.
The event wrapped up at 10 p.m.
Gable estimated at least 1,000 people took part in the event.
The Wing Fling winners are as follows:
- Judge’s Choice Award first place winner was Don’s Pizza. Second place went to Casalis Italian Grille.
- Wild Card Award first place winner was Don’s Pizza. Second place went to the Catholic Men’s Fraternal Club.
- People’s Choice Award first place winner was Dino’s, with second place going to Casalis.
- A wing fling competitor, Abbott Furnace, was also raffling off chances for a fire ring and the winner of the fire ring was Rick Dornish. Tom Peles won a certificate for a custom fire ring.
According to Lauren Pura, human resources coordinator at Abbott Furnace, the proceeds from the fire ring raffle benefit the Elk County Humane Society, C.A.P.S.E.A. — Citizens Against Physical Sexual and Emotional Abuse, and Project Gifts for Elk County.
Wing Fling tickets sold out completely, said Charlene Fledderman, event organizer. Everything fell into place nicely,” she said.
All proceeds from the Wing Fling go toward Chamber projects, said Gabler.
