PUNXSUTAWNEY — The Sheesley family has been learning and growing their farm, the Rainbow Mountain Alpaca Farm, for about 15 years, and have collected vast knowledge of alpacas in that time.
Diane Sheesley said when she and her daughter, Rachel Wingert, first traveled to Columbus, Ohio to get their first couple of alpacas, they left feeling like they had a ton of information thrown at them. Now that Sheesley is in a position to help others start their own alpaca farms, she tries to make the passage of information less daunting.
“When we first got in the car heading home, we were driving down the road and I said, ‘Oh my god too much information.’ So I try not to overload new people coming in. I try to give them things that will be important for them to know,” Sheesley said.
She never expected to know so much information about alpacas, even down to knowing when one is acting “off.” They have been mentors for several other alpaca farms around.
“I didn’t expect to know anything about hay or to know what kind of grasses there were, the things they could eat, the things they couldn’t eat,” Sheesely said. “When you notice one might be sick, they’ve probably already been sick for a while because they don’t show it. So there’s little subtle signs.”
From the first couple of alpacas, to the 55 alpacas the farm houses today, the family has learned about sheering, fur properties, breeding, selling, and all things alpaca related. At its peak, the farm held 149 alpacas. Today, the Sheeselys also have one llama they rescued. They also recently took in many alpacas because of farms who weren’t able to sustain them any longer.
When first starting the farm, Wingert and her husband lived in the farmhouse and Sheesley and her husband lived in Punxsutawney. Over the years, the Sheeseleys have moved out to the farm as well.
“I just was always interested in them (alpaca),” Sheesley said. “I was sitting at my computer and all their friends said, ‘You need to get cows, you need to get horses, you need to get pigs,’ because we had the barn and stuff. And I turned around and I said, ‘I don’t care what they get, but I”m getting my granddaughter two alpacas.’”
She said from there she and her daughter were just so interested they eventually got their husbands interested too. Once they started looking, they joined a breeding program and “just jumped in with both feet,” according to Sheesley.
When first starting the farm, the family was trying to decide on a name. Sheesley found out the local children who rode four wheelers around the mountain called the area rainbow mountain because there was always a rainbow there any time it rained.
“When we decided to do this, it was just amazing how many things fell into place,” Sheesley said.
At one point, the farm was having 25 babies a year, but last year they only had 10.
“There’s a whole breeding line, and we’ve been in it a long time so most of the farms know us. And most of the people who buy our alpacas, most of the time already have a farm and are adding to their breeding program, or sometimes we get new breeders, or some people just want a couple of pets, or some people want them for fibers,” Sheesley said.
She said one of the best parts of breeding is the surprise in coloring because you can breed to black alpacas and get a white baby.
Sheesley said she is thinking of downsizing on breeding the next couple of years.