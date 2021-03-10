ST. MARYS — Part of Monday evening’s St. Marys Area School District board of administrators meeting included appointing Harley Davidson Ramsey as the new district superintendent effective Sept. 1, 2021 through Aug. 1, 2026.
Resulting in a roll-call vote, it was a unanimous “yes” from every school board member. Ramsey, the current SMASD assistant superintendent, was congratulated by everyone.
SMASD Custodial Supervisor Dan Elder was also recognized for going above and beyond, doing “the jobs of three people” throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, said Superintendent Brian Toth.
Toth presented Elder with a red coffee mug with the number “212” on it, something he is known for doing when a staff member has exceeded expectations.
“At 211 degrees, water is very hot, but at 212 degrees, it creates steam,” he said.
That steam, said Toth, can power a locomotive. Whether it was first, second or third shift, Elder has been there for SMASD every step of the way.
“Dan has been modeling as a supervisor — this is how do it,” Toth said. “Thank you.”