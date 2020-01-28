REYNOLDSVILLE — Hockey teams met at the Reynoldsville Rollerdrome Saturday to benefit a DuBois teen diagnosed with stage three ovarian cancer.
The Annual Randy Carlson Memorial Hockey Tournament saw 16 roller hockey teams from around the state battling to be the 2020 champions. The tournament raised a total of $3,500 this year, which will benefit 17-year-old Daisy Romano of DuBois who was diagnosed in June 2019.
Romano was unable to attend the tournament personally, but is currently in remission.
It’s been nice, it’s been such a great event so far. I never know what to expect, every year it could be a different story,” Summer Anderson said.
Chances at the Pittsburgh Penguins tickets sold out quickly on Saturday, long before the preliminary rounds of play were finished. Summer Anderson also said the 50/50 seemed to be doing well for it being newly added to the auctions this year.
Chances for the Chinese Auction and other drawings were stopped shortly before 2 p.m. just after the preliminary play was finished for the hockey teams. Most of those attending the tournament come with the players, so they draw winners just before the elimination rounds begin.
Summer and Bob Anderson create new t-shirts for the tournament each year. They get inspiration from google, and send an idea to Dan’s Pro Shop where the shirts are made. They always include the tournament name somewhere in the design.
Each of the hockey teams gets to pick its color, and the five man teams all receive t-shirts in their team color for the tournament.
“That way everyone has some kind of souvenir, and they also know what year it’s from,” Summer Anderson said.
The snack bar at the event stayed busy with people buying lunch from Fox’s, which contributed to the total amount raised for Romano and her family.
The winning team this year was Eric Llewellyn, Pat Hunter, Kevin Smith, Dave Jewell, and Josh Clontz.