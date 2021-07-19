DuBOIS — Those who knew Randy Curley Sr. were aware how he spent a majority of his life volunteering his time to benefit the youth in the DuBois area, and his impact is something that will be felt for generations.
“He was a pillar in the community by being involved with the Boy Scouts of America, DuBois High School football and track, DuBois Youth Football, DuBois Little League, Home Camp United Methodist Church, the Food Pantry and the DuBois School Board,” said his son, Drew Curley.
To continue his legacy, Drew Curley and the rest of his family began a scholarship shortly after Randy Curley Sr.’s untimely passing in late July 2018 at the age of 60.
“We understood the significance my dad had on the community and wanted to make sure that we continued the standard he set,” said Drew Curley. “To date, we have awarded over $5,000 in scholarships to DuBois High School graduates that exemplified qualities my dad saw as important. This includes being active in your community as well as participating in various activities in the area.”
To help fund the scholarship, an Inaugural Randy Curley Sr. Memorial Scholarship Golf Outing will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 25 at Beechwoods Golf Course in Falls Creek.
“This is the first golf outing we have put together and we are hoping the community will come out to support a great cause that we hope to build upon in the future,” said Drew Curley. “Our goal is to go further than our two scholarships we give out yearly, and reach out to more groups to make a difference for the DuBois area.”
The price per person is $75 and the ticket includes the golfing, golf cart rental and a meal after completion of golf round. To register a team, persons are asked to call or text Tracy Burkett at 814-590-1568 by July 21. They will need names of those participating and a contact number. The meal will be hot sausage, meatballs, baked beans, pasta salad, potato salad, sandwich roll, cheesecake.
All raffles and drawings will be open to the public and will not require the purchase of a golf outing ticket to participate.
“We are definitely encouraging the public to come out to have a chance at some of our awesome prizes,” said Drew Curley. There will be a 50/50 drawing and some of the items to be raffled include: (2) Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers tickets for the final Sunday Night Football game of the year, Jan. 3. Tickets include parking pass; Blackstone outdoor griddle; a lottery frame and gift cards.
Anyone interested in being a sponsor is asked to contact Drew Curley at 814-590-2392 or via email at randycurleyfund@yahoo.com. The cut-off date is July 21.
“My family and I have made it a mission to continue my father’s legacy of helping the community,” said Drew Curley. “By having events like this golf outing, we’re hoping to not only gift a scholarship to two exceptional students but to find organizations in the area that need help as well. Replacing my dad’s ability to help others isn’t going to be easy, but with the help of the community, we can make a huge impact on the youth of the area.”