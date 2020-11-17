RIDGWAY — Ridgway Area School District Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas issued a statement concerning COVID-19 cases Sunday evening.
According to the statement, RASD was contacted by the Pennsylvania Department of Education Nov. 13, stating that Elk County was considered to be in the “substantial level” category of COVID-19 community transmission for a seven-day period. In-person instruction is continuing, though, throughout Nov. 20.
RASD had transitioned to full remote learning, with the exception of FSGES, the first week of November, since Elk County was in the substantial area of spread Oct. 15-22, and RMHS reached the PA DOH threshold of four student/staff cases in the same building.
On Nov. 13, RASD was also notified that there was a positive case at Ridgway Area Middle/High School.
“The district investigated with the family and engaged in contact tracing for all classes, bus stop and bus,” McMahon-Vargas says. “Via phone and email, the administration has notified all parents of students who would be considered close contacts.”
As a result of this, 29 students, one teacher and one paraprofessional have been excluded for close contact, the statement said.
“Students who were in close contact will quarantine per Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) from Nov. 13-Nov. 26, and be instructed via R-Learning,” she said.
Two staff members at Francis S. Grandinetti Elementary school have also tested positive for COVID-19, according to the RASD statement. Neither was in close contact with students or other staff.
“No further contact tracing or exclusions need to occur,” McMahon-Vargas said. “No students were exposed.”
In the past 14 days, RASD has had two high school students and two FSGES staff test positive for COVID-19.
“None of these positive cases are connected to each other, all transmission occurred outside the school setting and no in school spread is noted,” the RASD statement says. “All exclusion and quarantining have been done for all positive cases as it relates to the school environment. Close contacts are in quarantine.”
McMahon-Vargas went on to stress the importance of following COVID-19 guidelines.
The virus, being contacted outside of the RASD schools setting, is being brought in from the outside, the statement says.
“I urge everyone to be vigilant and to please avoid large gatherings,” McMahon-Vargas said. “Please be very carefully and follow all of the precautions. The staff, students and community appreciate your help in keeping our schools open for in-person instruction.”