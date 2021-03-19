RIDGWAY — Staff members of Ridgway Area School District were presenters during Monday evening’s virtual borough council meeting concerning the elimination of the occupation assessment tax.
Business Manager Donna Sidelinger, Aimee Kemick and Superintendent Heather McMahon-Vargas were in attendance on Zoom.
Sidelinger said they have found that people are taxed “unfairly” when it comes to this. The RASD representatives would like to see an earned income tax instead, which would provide a fairer tax based on income, a “pay as you go” tax deducted from payroll, reduced payment impact for taxpayers and would be less costly to the taxpayer and RASD.
The current OAT, based on job title, is “regressive,” according to the presentation.
Using the EIT distributes the tax across a salary range in a fair way, noted Kemick, a member of the school board.
The women encouraged questions, comments and concerns, as well as contacting elected school board members or the RASD business office.
There will be a public hearing concerning this, said Sidelinger, in May, and voters can vote on this on the November ballot.
Borough Manager Paul McCurdy confirmed a ballpark figure for the current tax generated of $140,000 per year.
Ridgway Borough Council members ultimately decided to refer this to the finance committee.