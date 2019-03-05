RIDGWAY — The Ridgway Area School District is working to shape a final budget proposal for the upcoming year.
At a budget workshop meeting Tuesday night, school board members were presented with the administration’s current proposal of a $13,682,891 budget, which would represent an increase in expenditures of $164,572 from the 2018-19 budget year.
The figures account for an approximately $500,000 increase in professional salary costs. Salary and benefit expenditures are largely determined by negotiation of collective bargaining agreements.
A retirement contribution rate increase of .86 percent and a two percent increase in health insurance costs is also included. Both figures are far less than what the district has experienced in recent years.
Accompanying expected revenues totaling $13,581,711 leave a current deficit of $101,180 to be accounted for. That is down from the board’s last budget workshop, when it was facing an approximately $300,000 deficit.
Revenues are being estimated at $181,060 more than for the 2018-19 budget year.
Revenue increases are based on what district Business Manager Donna Sidelinger described as “conservative” estimates for allocations. While the governor has proposed a state budget, the deadline for passage by the state General Assembly is the end of June, the exact date school districts must complete there budgets by.
Current budget figures are calculated without accounting for any tax increases the board may decide to utilize later in the process.
Administrators now plan to account for retirements, opportunities to cut costs through sharing resources with other districts and internal re-alignments. A review of the five-year capital maintenance plan is also slated as the district determines what, if any, capital improvement projects need funded.
A final budget proposal is expected May 30 and board approval of a final budget is due June 30.
