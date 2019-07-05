Sandy Township Police Department’s re-accreditation process has been completed, according to officials at this week’s supervisors meeting.
Supervisor Kevin Salandra said he attended the exit interview — all supervisors were invited — and included three individuals conducting the review.
“They couldn’t say enough good things about the department,” said Salandra. “The gentleman who was in charge said he’d been involved in the program for about 10 years, and he said he would have to say this department is in the top three or four that he’s ever reviewed as far as policies and execution of policies and the usual reports. He seemed very detail-oriented, some of the very minute things that were brought up in the exit interview.”
Another interviewer, who has been involved with the process for quite a while, echoed the same comments, said Salandra.
“The third person was a brand new guy, and he said, unfortunately you set the bar too high because he said it’s been tough for him to have a repeat of an organization this good,” said Salandra.
Salandra extended his thanks and gratitude to the police department.
“They explained it starts with the chief and goes down through the sergeants, then down to the patrolmen to the secretary of the department,” said Salandra. “They said there’s really two kinds of reviews, one where everybody is actually on board with the process and doing the process, and they said they can easily see that’s how our organization, our department is. They said the other one is where it’s kind of just pushed from top down, everybody does it because they have to.”
The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association introduced the Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Accreditation Program to the Commonwealth in July 2001. Since then, more than 300 agencies have enrolled and 117 agencies currently have attained accredited status. The township was first accredited in 2013 and then the PLEAC unanimously voted to re-accredit the Sandy Township Police Department in 2016.