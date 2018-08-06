DuBOIS — A local organization is reaching out to veterans and their families, reminding them they’re a valued part of the community.
David Grey, Veterans Outreach Program Specialist with the DuBois Vet Center, travels to events like local fairs or places like American Legions, reaching out to veterans and making connections.
The DuBois Vet Center offers individual, marriage, family, group and bereavement counseling services to combat veterans and their families, as well as community education, job referrals and other outlets.
There are 300 vet centers across the country, nine of which are in Pennsylvania, Grey said.
Vet centers are a product of the Vietnam War, Grey said, since many Vietnam era veterans experienced readjustment issues. Services have since been expanded to encompass veterans of other eras.
By 2003, the program was expanded to include World War II veterans up to current veterans, confirming they can receive vet center services. This includes veterans of operation Enduring Freedom, Iraqi Freedom and operations with the Global War on Terrorism.
“One fact of war is that in its aftermath, while nations enjoy peace, some warriors experience psychological and social distress,” according to a DVC pamphlet.
Vet centers help these heroes make a post-war readjustment and get back into civilian life comfortably with their families.
The DVC has four counselors, all of whom are veterans themselves. Together, they see an average of 2,600 veterans per year, Grey said.
The DuBois center covers 12 counties, with access points in some areas, such as Veterans Administration clinics and hospitals.
Grey is a 24-year active duty veteran himself, who did Dessert Shield, Dessert Storm and two Operation Iraqi Freedom tours.
Grey attends local events, like DuBois Community Days and area fairs, to introduce himself to veterans and make them aware of services available. He also aims to make personal connections, letting them know they aren’t alone and someone understands.
The services are provided to families, too, since they are also greatly impacted by everything a veteran faces.
“We try to go anywhere there will be a veteran working or receiving services, so they’re aware of what we do and we can be a resource for them,” Grey said.
The DVC also provides military sexual trauma counseling, regardless of where the trauma occurred. Often, though, veterans are reluctant to open up and talk about the traumatic experiences they’ve endured.
They still have Vietnam veterans who decide to come in and open up later in their lives.
“There’s a stigma attached to seeking counseling,” Grey said. “So, part of my job is to explain and personalize it, and let them know there is much more benefit of getting the counseling than to not.”
With the amount of homeless veterans and veteran suicides that occur regularly, it’s important to remind them of the local resources available.
“I enjoy what I do, because I make connections with veterans any time I’m out.”
For more information, visit www.vetcenter.va.gov.
