An Elk County native is climbing his way to the top, aiming to become his best and experience all the highs of life on his way there.
Matt Lipsey is one of the carefully-chosen American athletes competing at the 2018 Skyrunning World Championships in September. The team will travel to Kinlochleven in the Scottish Highlands to compete.
Thirty athletes applied, and 17 were selected based on mountain and trail-running results, according to www.trailrunner.com.
Open to both individuals and national teams, races will take place in three skyrunning categories — vertical, sky and ultra, and 27 medals will be at stake. Skyrunning is an extreme sport, defined as mountain running above 2,000 meters, encompassing very technical trails.
Lipsey grew up in the outdoors, riding four-wheelers and fishing and hunting in the woods with family, and has since become a passionate trail runner.
This is the second 2018 USA national team for which he been chosen for obscure distance running. The first was the U.S. National Snowshoe Team.
“I was ecstatic after the news of making my first USA team, but once I heard I’d been selected for my second team, I mean, it doesn’t really get any better than that, does it?” Lipsey said.
Lipsey included his stats from steep and technical races in the resume he submitted to the committee for the Skyrunning team, including winning the 2017 Whiteface Vertical Kilometer in N.Y., the Boulder Beast in Lock Haven and the 2018 Seven Sisters Trail Race in Massachusetts.
“I’ve done a lot of obscure races over the years — stair running, snowshoe racing, skyrunning,” Lipsey says. “I’ve come to find out the more unconventional it is, the more fun I have, and the more fun I have, the better I do.”
Lipsey will compete in the vertical kilometer — a 5k race with 3,280 feet of ascent — on Sept. 13, and the sky classic event — a 19-mile race with 8,500 feet or ascent — on Sept. 15.
“Similar to how trail races are more difficult than cross country, skyrunning is a jump in difficulty above trail racing,” Lispey said. “Skyrunning events emphasize heavy amounts of vertical gain, exaggeratedly steep descents, and often times, extreme elemental exposure.”
The Scottish Highlands, sometimes known as an “adrenaline seekers’ playground,” is known for its big skies and unbelievable landscapes, making it perfect for skyrunning.
Not only will he be racing against some of the best mountain runners in the world, but Lipsey hopes to dive into the rich history and scenery Scotland has to offer.
“When I reflect inwardly after these kind of experiences, I’m always satisfied to recollect that the more I see, the less I know,” he said. “It’s a big world out there, and it’s always going to fascinate and astound me. There’s contagious energy in people and places, both near and far, that challenge you to be your best self.”
Lipsey plans to do a lot of his prep work in the Lock Haven area, bringing his physical “A-game” to the Scotland championships. He believes local Pennsylvania courses in the Lock Haven area have best prepared him for his ventures thus far.
Although it seems like a full-time job, skyrunning is just a hobby, he said. Lipsey works as a health and safety consultant through Compliance Management International.
“I can’t express how grateful I am to work with people that support me and encourage me to grow both professionally and personally,” he said.
Lipsey said he is also grateful to his local supporters and sponsors.
The 2018 team was announced by the American Trail Running Association on July 13
The skyrunning team is not fully funded, so Lipsey said he is appreciative of public support and donations of any amount. They can be sent to Matt Lipsey, 4249 Williamsburg Drive, Apt. B. Harrisburg, PA 17109.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.