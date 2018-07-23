DuBOIS — With more than 16 years of experience under their belts, Lance Thompson and Keith Miner are sharing their passion as owners of the new REAKT Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Gym in DuBois.
REAKT, which offers instruction in Jiu Jitsu, Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) and wrestling for all ages and skill levels, held its grand opening Saturday with some of the area’s best black belts and MMA artists on the mats to break them in the right way — Warren Stout, Isaac Greeley, Noah DeVore, Chris Dempsey and Mike Wilkins.
Both Thompson and Miner said their passion for the sport is what inspired them to open the gym.
“It’s something you just fall in love with,” said Miner, a Chicago native. “It’s something that tests you physically, mentally and spiritually. It’s a complete package when it comes to kind of finding who you are.”
Originally from Punxsutawney, Thompson, who is also a DuBois City police officer, agreed.
“When you’re on the mat there’s really no way of lying about who you are,” Thompson said. “Some people pretend to be things that they’re not. But whenever you’re doing Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, or even wrestling for that matter, you are who you are. Unless you push yourself to get better, you’re not going to excel. There’s really no way of being somebody else that’s on here, different on the mat than you claim to be.”
Thompson explained that Jiu Jitsu and wrestling are both grappling-based arts.
“Where wrestling is predominantly based on take downs and a combination of pins, where you pin the person to their back, Brazilian Jiu Jitsu differs from that, in that you can take the person down,” Thompson said. “They can fall on their back but then they’re able to attack you from the bottom. As well, you can attack from the top. It’s more based on submissions and sweeps, versus like tilts, take downs, and pins.”
Brazilian Jiu Jitsu focuses on the skill of controlling a resisting opponent, in a manner which forces him to submit or “tap.” Since the control of an opponent is easier on the ground, versus in a standing position, the techniques learned in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu are focused on the skill of taking an opponent down to the ground and wrestling for dominant control positions, from which the opponent can be overcome.
The two owners and instructors, who met years ago, started talking about opening the gym last October. It officially opened June 18.
“When I moved up here, we crossed paths in the sport so slowly over the year it turned into the beginning of this,” said Miner.
Miner is a Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt under Allen Mohler, out of Coppell, Texas. He received his Black Belt March 2, 2016, and continues to learn, teach, and compete at high levels, including appearances and wins for Fight 2 Win Pro, a submission only grappling promotion. Miner has been training since April 2008, with experience in both Mixed Martial Arts and BJJ.
Thompson is a Renzo Gracie Brown belt in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu under Professor Warren Stout, out of Stout Training Pittsburgh — Renzo Gracie Team. He has competed in MMA and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, while also devoting time to teaching youth and adults. Thompson put his training on hold for a number of years to pursue a career in law enforcement and is now able to devote time to continuing his training, as well as getting back into the competitive scene.
Currently, REAKT offers Brazilian Jiu Jitsu classes for both adults and children, in addition to wrestling.
“We are trying to get elementary, middle school, high school kids,” Thompson said. “With that, we have Scott Rendos, who is a Division 1 wrestler and state champion out of Brockway. And then eventually we’re hoping to expand in that area — start to develop MMA, so we’re going to maybe, possibly get a cage in the future and then try to offer kickboxing, strengthening, conditioning.”
Thompson said they try to make the gym welcoming to all ages.
“With females especially, it’s a very practical self-defense tool. You work a lot off getting a heavier person off the top of you. So if a woman ever runs into a bad situation, it’s something that can be very practical for them to use to get away.”
The gym brings the first wrestling club to the area.
“Keith has a lot of good contacts with wrestling to bring one in and offer youth wrestlers in the area,” said Thompson. “We can bring everybody in and collectively make a wrestling program. We have good baseball, football, basketball. But I think wrestling, people either have to go to Pittsburgh or they have to go over an hour drive. I think we can bring something here where the area’s wrestlers that can’t drive so far or it’s too expensive to go to Pittsburgh, this might be a place where they can bring their kid if they really want to pursue wrestling after high school.”
For more information, call the gym at 814-771-0920 or visit the website at www.reaktbjj.com.
