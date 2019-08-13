BROOKVILLE — Children in Brookville Monday celebrated the end of the summer program at the Rebecca M. Arthurs Library, and the exploring they did through books and fun projects.
The theme of this year’s summer program at the library was “A Universe of Stories.” It saw Brookville youngsters learning about space, weather, and travel over the summer.
About 50 children signed up for the program this year, with attendance of about 15 during each meeting at the library. Many of the children participated outside the library by keeping a log of the time they spent reading during the summer.
Every child who completed the program received a certificate. Awards were given to the children who logged the most reading hours over the summer, in three different age groups.
The birth to 5 years old winners were Zoey and Brynn Bartley with 38 hours and Vincent and Penelope Mignogna with 37 1/2 hours.
Kindergarten to third grade winners were Sophia Pierucci with 67 hours and Melanie Mignogna with 64 1/2 hours.
Fourth to sixth grade winners were Dominic Mignonga with 58 hours and Evan McKalsen with 42 1/2 hours.
Youngsters who came to the library had the chance to learn about space through crafts, songs, and books prepared by Amanda Mignogna, the children’s director at the library.
Some of the craft projects on which the children worked during the summer were sun catchers, comets, rockets, and some of the older children made papier mache solar systems. There was also a chance to be really creative and create their own planets and monsters. They also had writing prompts based on the space theme with questions like, “What would it be like to be on the moon?”
Children also learned songs and read books like “Comets, Stars, the Moon, and Mars,” to learn more about space. Mignogna said she tries to bring one non-fiction book into each meeting to show the children they can find excitement in them as well. She tries to make learning from the non-fiction books just as much fun as the stories from the fiction section, she said.
The ending party was kicked off with an art show of all the all projects the children had created over the course of the summer. Crafts were spread over the tops of the the bookshelves, and even hung from the ceiling of the children’s area. The children got to play some “space games” like moon walk and astro toss. There were even performances by the children, and Evan McKalsen and Justin Smith sang “Twinkle, Twinkle Little Star” to everyone in attendance.