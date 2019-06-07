BROOKVILLE — The Rebecca M. Arthurs Memorial Library will offer “Sign Language 4 Me”, a six week introductory course into American Sign Language.
The course will be Wednesdays, July 10, 17, 24 and 31 and Aug. 7 and 14 from 6-7:30 p.m.
Admission is $7 per person and the non-refundable registration fee is due before or on the day of class.
The course will be taught by American Sign Language Instructor Rita Woodard.
Those interested in attending can stop by the library for more information or call 814-849-5512.