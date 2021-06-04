REYNOLDSVILLE — The Reynoldsville Borough Council presented the Citizen of the Month award for May to local librarian Karl Rebon at Tuesday’s meeting.
Council President Bill Cebulskie presented the award to Rebon, who was born and raised in Reynoldsville.
“He’s worked at the library for 19 years, he’s been the director for eight years. And he wants to inform the public that it is fully open and running as of today, June,” Cebulslkie said.
“I have enjoyed every minute of it so far. Like life, it has its challenges, struggles, happy times, and fun. But that’s what makes a job worth loving, isn’t it? Thank you to everyone who has made this a great time so far my family, friends, fellow librarians, patrons, and everyone else. I am happy to have had 19 years in a job I so truly cherish,” Rebon said when celebrating his time at the library.
Rebon also shared that the library will be holding their annual author luncheon on Aug. 19 after having to cancel last year’s event. Rebon recently announced this year’s author will be young adult author A.S. King.
Though he missed it this Tuesday to attend the council meeting, the library is also still hosting weekly Zoom Trivia on Tuesdays at 6 p.m. Links to participate in the trivia are posted to the Reynoldsville Library Facebook page.