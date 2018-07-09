DuBOIS — It never rains at the annual DuBois Area United Way Wing Fling and Saturday’s 25th event was no exception.
“Oh my gosh. First of all, what a beautiful day, as it always is,” said United Way Executive Director John “Herm” Suplizio. “It has never rained on the day of the Wing Fling, so all you young brides out there if you’re looking to plan a wedding, plan it on the day of the Wing Fling. It never, ever rains.”
There were so many people at the DuBois Lions’ Sky Lodge Saturday afternoon for the fundraiser that Suplizio said he thought everybody in the City of DuBois was there.
“It was probably our biggest crowd yet,” Suplizio said about the fundraiser that helps the United Way agencies assist the less fortunate of the community and helps defray the cost of the annual campaign.
Eddie Walsh, a United Way board member, agreed.
“Today’s turnout was phenomenal. We got here at a quarter after 11 in the morning and people were already starting to line up,” said Walsh, noting that the Wing Fling started at noon. “We had record crowds. I take the tickets. I’ve worked the front gate for 20 years. Me and Joe Korb and Bubbs Suplizio. They were lined up farther than I’ve ever seen. The 50/50 raffle was substantial. I mean, we didn’t set the all time high, but it was pretty good, raising approximately $700.”
Though they don’t have an exact total of the amount raised Saturday, Walsh said they sold more tickets at the door this year than they’ve ever sold. With a donation of $10, one could eat all the wings, hot dogs and dessert they wished in addition to soft drinks.
“I think the nice weather brought people out in just droves,” Walsh said. “If you want to get married, get married on Wing Fling Day.”
Walsh said the fundraiser usually raises between $7,000 and $10,000 a year for the United Way.
“I look for the figures to be in that area this year, too,” Walsh said.
This year, more than 10,500 wings were donated to the United Way by area businesses, clubs and organizations, Walsh said.
“As you can see by the tubs out there, they’re almost all gone,” Walsh said. “It’s a community event. Anybody that sells wings in DuBois, Brockway and surrounding area, donates to this.”
Howie Allen, who has been a United Way board member for about eight years, said it’s a really great event.
“All of the businesses get to show off their wings or their new recipes,” Allen said. “The one that caught us all off guard was the peanut butter parmesan-flavored wings.”
About the peanut butter wings, attendee Matt Hoyt said, “They were amazing. I enjoyed all the wings, though.”
The co-chairwomen for the 2019 United Way Campaign will be Marla Minns and Bobbie Shaffer.
“You can’t ask for two better people who’ve embodied the entire United Way campaign,” said Allen.
Chase Bamat and his fiancé, Andrea Butler, both of Lock Haven, have been coming to the Wing Fling for about the last three years with local friends.
“It’s excellent and we always enjoy ourselves,” said Bamat. “It’s a great event to give back to the community and helps people at multiple levels.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.