DuBOIS — Supporters of the legalization of recreational marijuana outnumbered opponents by a ratio of approximately four-to-one at Penn State DuBois Thursday night.
More than 100 people showed up to take part in the statewide recreational marijuana legalization listening tour event hosted by Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. The tour provided a chance for individuals to voice their opinions on the issue directly to the lieutenant governor. DuBois was the seventh stop so far.
Fetterman opened the night calling for “a civil exchange of people on an important issue.”
“What I think on this subject isn’t interesting,” he said, explaining that the event was intended to gather the public’s thought’s. “What you have to think is.”
After a brief opening statement, Fetterman opened the floor to the public and remained silent for most of the evening, only acting as a moderator.
Thirty individuals opted to speak throughout the night, with the vast majority, 24, in favor. There were four comments from those opposing, though two explicitly stated support of medical use.
One comment was from an undecided individual and another from someone who said he was opposed until more information was available. At least one individual opposed was for decriminalization of the drug, but not legalized recreational use.
DuBois Police Chief Blaine Clark was among those in opposition, as was state Rep. Cris Dush, R-Jefferson/Indiana.
Clearfield County Democratic Party Chairman Chris Lombardo, who suffers from Multiple Sclerosis and uses medical marijuana to treat it, spoke in favor.
At the night’s close, Fetterman called for a show of hands of those in support, then of those in opposition, and finally of those undecided. A large majority were in support, with only approximately 10 individuals each declaring themselves against or undecided.
Bobby Maggio, Fetterman’s chief of staff, said results were similar to other stops statewide, both in result and turnout. He said smaller counties average approximately 130 attendees and estimated the ratio of those for versus against legalization averages 80-to-20.
