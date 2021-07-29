DuBOIS — Penn Highlands Healthcare plays a major role in the economic well-being of the local community, according to Chief Operating Officer Mark Norman.
For the last five or six years, Norman, speaking at the Greater DuBois Chamber of Commerce’s Business Connections, said PHH has recruited 50 to 60 providers every year. He noted that half of those recruited were physicians and half were mid-level providers such as physician assistants and nurse practitioners.
“We made a conscious effort to recruit and we have three individuals who do nothing but recruit for our organization, who recruit physicians and mid-level providers,” said Norman. “And we’ve been successful with that. In fact, this year that we currently completed in June, our fiscal year end, we recruited around 90 providers. And what does that mean? Well, the statistics out there show that anytime we recruit a position, they bring about a million dollars of economic activity to your community and they look for houses, too”
Recruitment is a major concern for PHH in its effort to continue to expand the services that they are pursuing, said Norman.
Throughout its various counties it services, Norman showed statistics which show that PHH employs a total of 4,700. Nearly 1,700 of those employees are in Clearfield County, 979 in Jefferson County, and 862 in Elk County.
“We’re probably the largest employer in most all of these counties. That is not uncommon. Rural health care organizations across the country, they’re typically the number one employer to their community, such an important economic entity,” said Norman.
Norman showed a slide from the Hospital Association of Pennsylvania which demonstrates the economic impact of the Pennsylvania hospitals to the local economies. It showed their total spending, salaries and average salaries for fiscal year 2019. The average salary at PHH was $67,384, which is well above average for this area, he said.
“Then you see a ripple benefit in Pennsylvania economy that is generated in this region and then a total benefit because you can see just from salaries there, just from our health system, over $200 million to our local economy,” said Norman. “When you consider the fact that we have a health system here and then the ripple benefit of other jobs associated with that, there’s another $200 million, so roughly a little over $400 million of economic activity through our local communities. When you consider all of the spending from the health system, and then the ripple benefit, you’re looking at 1.2 billion on economic activities in our local community.”
That is a huge number, said Norman, noting it is one that PHH is proud of.
“But we want to continue this and we’re looking forward to being able to continue to add services,” he said. “We (PHH) are young and healthy. We were born in 2011. Here we are 11 years later, and I think we’ve accomplished a lot in years. We still have a long ways to go. I tell people all the time that we are very blessed to have those breadths of services that we offer in this community. Can we do better? Most certainly. And that’s what we’re trying to do, trying to accomplish all of the recruitment, physicians, facilities and really ultimately trying to improve the health of all the people in our region.”