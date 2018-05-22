DuBOIS — The American Red Cross continues to assist 20 people who were left homeless after a fire significantly damaged a downtown DuBois apartment building Saturday morning.
“We have assisted eight families so far. That would be 20 people and even a couple of pets,” said Ken Geary, executive director of the American Red Cross of PA Mountains, which is part of the 28-county American Red Cross of Western Pennsylvania, serving more than 560,000 people in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Clearfield, Huntingdon, Jefferson and Somerset counties.
“We are still in the process of assisting the rest of the residents that were displaced by the fire,” Geary said. “We help them with what we call direct client assistance, which is immediate emergency needs they have following the fire. We do that through a client assistance card, which is like a debit card to be used for whatever they need. It goes right back into the DuBois community. They are going to shop in DuBois.”
Geary said the displaced families were also helped with lodging because the property was significantly damaged.
In addition to being there to assist the families immediately Saturday, Geary said the Red Cross has volunteer case workers who are at the Red Cross office in DuBois.
“They will continue to help the families with follow up assistance until they can return to their daily life,” Geary said. “We don’t just respond and say you are on your own. We couldn’t do that without the volunteers — the boots on the ground volunteers. They will be there to help those families to get back to whatever normal may be.”
If anyone would like to help, Geary said the best way to do that is through a financial donation.
“We could not continue to do what we do at the Red Cross without the support of the donors in the community,” Geary said.
Persons can call 814-913-3022 for more information.
Geary said the Red Cross works hand-in-hand with other area non-profit organizations as well.
In addition to the DuBois Volunteer Fire Department, multiple fire departments from Clearfield and Jefferson counties responded to the call at 9:53 a.m. at 322 W. Long Ave., which also houses Mike’s Lock and Hardware store on the first floor, where the fire started. At least six had to be rescued from the burning structure.
Three residents and two firefighters sustained minor smoke inhalation and minor burns and were taken by ambulance to Penn Highlands DuBois. All were treated and released.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
