Thirty-four volunteers from across the 50-county footprint of the American Red Cross Greater Pennsylvania Region have deployed to support Red Cross relief efforts in advance of Hurricane Dorian. In the coming days, depending on the storm track and severity, the Red Cross anticipates deploying more responders.
These volunteers will serve in a varying roles dependent upon their Red Cross training – including logistics, family reunification, health services, sheltering, and feeding.
Upon arrival, these volunteers will join 1,600 mobilized Red Cross disaster relief workers who have deployed pre-landfall; along with 99 tractor trailer truckloads of emergency supplies, tens of thousands of ready-to-eat meals, and 110 emergency response vehicles to support this response effort. Trailers full of shelter supplies including cots and blankets—enough to support more than 60,000 people—have also been mobilized.
“The Greater Pennsylvania Region has sent thirty-four volunteers to areas that will potentially be affected by Hurricane Dorian. That number will continue to grow as we deploy additional teams as response needs dictate. We’re thankful for the dedication of volunteers who are willing to help those in times of disaster,” said Lisa Landis, Regional Manager of Marketing and Communications.
Individuals can make a difference in the lives of people impacted by Hurricane Dorian by visiting redcross.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS, or texting the word DORIAN to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Donations enable the Red Cross to prepare for, respond to and help people recover from this disaster. This includes providing food, shelter, relief supplies, emotional support, recovery planning and other assistance. Ensure your donation helps people affected by Hurricane Dorian by choosing that option on redcross.org/donate or 800-RED CROSS.
The Red Cross currently has an emergency need for blood donations following a summer shortage. Eligible individuals in parts of the country unaffected by the storm are encouraged to give blood. While no Red Cross blood drives have been cancelled due to the approaching hurricane at this time, fewer donors will likely come out to donate at drives in and around affected areas due to poor weather conditions. Appointments can be made by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-RED CROSS (800-733-2767).