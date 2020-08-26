During Childhood Cancer Awareness Month this September, the American Red Cross encourages eligible donors to give blood or platelets to support kids, teens and young adults battling cancer, as well as others in need of transfusions.
The National Cancer Institute estimates that more than 15,000 children and adolescents in the U.S. are diagnosed with cancer each year. Childhood cancer patients may need blood products on a regular basis during chemotherapy, surgery or treatment for complications.
Cancer and cancer treatments can put patients at risk for low red blood cell and platelet counts. Some types of chemotherapy can damage bone marrow, lowering the production of red blood cells and platelets. Cancers such as leukemia and lymphoma attack the bone marrow as well. Blood and platelet transfusions can enable patients to receive critical treatments needed to fight and survive cancer.
Blood and platelet donations are needed to ensure blood products are available for pediatric cancer patients and others throughout this pandemic. As a “thank you,” those who come to give Sept. 4-8 will receive a pair of Red Cross branded socks, while supplies last.
Who does blood donations helpAnsley Gilich is an outgoing, kind, funny and very smart 7-year-old who enjoys dancing and singing with her family and friends. Earlier this year, Ansley was diagnosed with b-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia – the most common type of childhood cancer – and has needed blood products during treatment.
“She is beautiful inside and out and is kicking cancer’s butt like the little warrior princess that she is,” said Michelle Gilich, Ansley’s mother. “We know there’s a need for blood products due to the coronavirus pandemic, and we want to help as much as we can.”
Donors can also receive a coupon for a free haircut for Sport Clips via email, several days after their donation, as part of the “Saving Lives Never Looked So Good” campaign Sept. 1-30.
Make an appointment through the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting www.RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.