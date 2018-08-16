DuBOIS — For as long as people have known the DuBois Red Lobster, they’ve known Laurie Sliwinski.
Her journey began as a server when the East DuBois Avenue restaurant opened in January of 1995. She received the General Manager title in February of 2004 and has held it ever since.
Sliwinski officially retired on Tuesday, after 20 years in local leadership. Regional managers, crew members, friends and family attended a huge surprise party in her honor at the restaurant, where emotions ran high as co-workers and friends said “Goodbye.”
Sliwinski, a Reynoldsville native, has dedicated much of her life to Red Lobster employees and regulars, while carrying out the standards and values of the franchise.
“It’s the crew working every shift, every day, the ones doing what they need to do to take care of our guests,” she said. “They are Red Lobster.”
She has received five Lighthouse Awards — an honor given to the restaurant in each division that performs in the top 5 percent, meeting the requirements of nine categories. In 2010, the DuBois Red Lobster was No. 1 in the entire company.
Something that has always been near and dear to Sliwinski’s heart is giving back to the community. She continuously held raffles and fundraisers for employees in need — any time they faced a crisis and needed a hand, she was there.
Every holiday season, she and other managers and crew members also contributed to families and children in need, buying bicycles or giving out shopping money for gifts.
During her last few weeks, employees filled a jar full of their “favorite Laurie memories” — slips of paper she has taken home and will treasure forever. Some referred to her as a role model, friend, mother figure and most importantly, a friend.
“It’s always been a family,” she said. “Ever since I can remember, that’s how it has felt here.”
It’s also the regular customers she will never forget — the people who come in for a meal daily or weekly, Sliwinski says. Learning more than just their meal order, she followed their lives and their stories over the years.
“When I think of the people I came into contact with, whether it be the crew or guests, that’s what I’m going to miss.”
She finally felt she was ready to retire when she knew she had the right person to leave the business to, Laurie says. John Pompa, a dear friend of hers and Red Lobster employee of 21 years, has been handed the general manager title.
“I’m leaving things in very good hands,” she said. “I see John, the management team and the crew as the future of Red Lobster.”
She has been married to her husband, Tom Sliwinski, for 36 years. They have three boys together — TJ, Nick and Matt — and five grandchildren. She attributes a lot of her success to them, too, the family who has supported her every step of the way.
Sliwinski plans on living life to the fullest after retirement, watching her grandchildren grow up and traveling with her husband. She also hopes to continue to give back to the community by volunteering in her free time.
Life after Red Lobster will still include the crew that became her family — the ones with whom she has laughed, cried and built memories every day, Sliwinski said.
“I hope the friendships we have fostered here will continue to grow,” she said.
Red Lobster has passed through many phases and changes, all of which have shaped who she is, Sliwinski says. The restaurant’s steady success is thanks to the people who have made it her home for 23 years.
“I’ve been very blessed in meeting so many wonderful people,” she says. “And I hope our paths will cross again.”
