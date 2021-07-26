HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners gave preliminary approval to a host of changes that will improve the efficiency and effectiveness of the Agricultural Deer Control Program, better known as the Red Tag Program, which helps farmers address crop-damage issues through the hunting of antlerless deer.
If adopted, the measure would become effective in July 2022.
The changes were recommended by those who use the program following a meeting with the Game Commission’s Deer and Elk Section.
Proposed changes include:
- An individual hunter no longer would be limited to obtaining one permit for a Red Tag property; they could get up to four. The higher limit is consistent with that used in the Deer Management Assistance Program (DMAP), which also helps landowners meet deer-management goals through antlerless deer hunting. Hunters would be able to keep all deer they harvest.
- The summer period during which Red Tag hunting is closed (currently May 16 – June 30) would be expanded to April 16 – July 31. Permits would be valid from Aug. 1 through Sept. 15, then from Feb. 1 through April 15. Permits would be issued for the license year that begins July 1 and runs through June 30.
- Landowners no longer would be required to report Red Tag harvests. Instead, similar to DMAP, hunters would report for each permit regardless of harvest success.
- All licensed hunters, not just hunters who are Pennsylvania residents, would qualify for Red Tag permits.
- The red snap tags that are the namesake of the Red Tag Program, would be replaced with standard harvest tags issued through HuntFishPA.
- Landowners no longer would need to enroll in the Game Commission’s Hunter Access program before using the Red Tag program, and Red Tag properties no longer would need to be posted with signs.
The measure will be brought back to the September meeting for a final vote.
“The Agricultural Deer Control Program is designed to allow farmers to manage the deer populations on their property,” said Game Commission Bureau of Wildlife Management Director Matthew Schnupp. “The changes preliminarily approved by the Board today will make it easier for landowners to enroll and also making it more convenient for hunters to participate through the expanded season and increase in the number of tags they can use.”