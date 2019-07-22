A previous edition of The Courier Express incorrectly reported the bounce houses at the Red, White, and Blueberry Festival in Reynoldsville were sponsored by the Reynoldsville Fire Department. Actually, the bounce houses and slide were sponsored by the Sub Hub in Reynoldsville.
Red, White, and Blueberry Festival Correction
