REYNOLDSVILLE — The Red, White, and Blueberry Festival committee held a meeting last Thursday to discuss the progress of the planning.
The committee’s goal is to have events and activities spread across town to encourage visitors to explore more of the community. The festival is going to be moved to 4th Street/Wayne Road this year.
Sam Bundy, head of the festival committee, discussed talking to PennDOT about closing the road and getting signage about the event placed on Route 322 for traffic.
New this year, national eating competitor Dan Kennedy has his own organization now, and is hoping to get the blueberry pie eating contest registered as a nationally recognized eating contest.
Bundy said he has talked to businesses that said they would offset the cost of a carnival if it was just for children.
“I’ve always been resistant to that because it’s kind of expensive, and I’ve always wanted to do as much stuff as possible for free or very reduced cost,” Bundy said.
He said the Alliance Church could host a small carnival in the church’s parking lot, and the Methodist Church could host the tractor show. The Paul Butler Football Camp will return this year to Kunselman Park.
“What I’m trying to do is get people to walk around town,” Bundy said. “There will be events going on all across the borough.”