BROOKVILLE — The Redbank Valley Trail Association recently wrapped up the December Challenge fundraiser, with proceeds going toward repairing a large gap in the trail.
The December challenge is an annual fundraising period the association stages. An anonymous donor matches up to $5,000 of donations, if that amount is reached. This year the goal was missed by about $844, but the donor provided the matching funds anyway, according to Sandy Mateer, president of the association.
The association has been raising funds a lot since the New Bethlehem flooding in July damaged the trail. A 39-foot gap opened in the trail at mile 19, two miles below Climax Tunnel.
The Climax Tunnel was opened in August 2018 and was one of the top 10 trail gaps in Pennsylvania as determined by the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, and was one of the first to be completed and opened for public use.
“There's no easy way around this gap because it's a 3.3 mile road detour,” Mateer said. “It's impacting a lot of fundraising events for other groups, as well as impacting reservations in the B&Bs along the trail.”
The trail is a major connection point to the Armstrong Trail which leads to Pittsburgh, and itself continues to Brookville.
Mateer said RVTA has been working with engineers to determine how best to repair the gap. The organization is currently looking at bridges for the affected area. A substantial portion of the existing arch is still there, and the association is unsure of whether to tear it out the rest of the way or leave it.
The stone arch has been there since 1871, so the destruction and resulting gap in the trail was a surprise.
“We have volunteers out cleaning out ditches all the time,” Mateer said. “We weren't expecting that much rain. A wall of water that had to be at least five or six feet high came through.”
It's been recommended by some of the engineers that an 80-foot bridge be created to ensure sufficient support by solid ground. RVTA has received bids for bridges, all more than $100,000 for the work, not including necessary permits.
The association has raised about $53,000 since July, receiving donations from local residents, as well as from the Pittsburgh area, and from as far away as Texas and Florida. A North Carolina woman donated and messaged the group on Facebook to say she had never been to the trail, but was sorry to see the destruction.
“The devastating thing is we were four weeks from completion of the entire trail,” Mateer said. “We were planning a celebration to mark the completion of the 51 miles when the disaster occurred.”
Donations can be made through redbankvalleytrails.org with paypal, or by mailing checks to the Redbank Valley Trail Association at 301 Broadstreet, New Bethlehem, 16242.