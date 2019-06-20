CURWENSVILLE — The Region 3 Swiftwater Rescue Team, at a press conference Tuesday, announced it has achieved 2A Level recognition, an accomplishment to which only 13 other water rescue teams in Pennsylvania can lay claim.
“We’re very fortunate to get our 2A level of recognition,” said Region 3 Water Rescue Chief Dana Smith. “There’s only one 1A team, to the best of our knowledge. They’re out of Allegheny County. So, we are the second most technical swiftwater rescue classification within our state system. It’s a pretty big deal for our area.”
The Region 3 team is a sub-group of the North West Central Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group, serving Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson and McKean counties, and funded through the Counter Terrorism Task Force, which was formed after the events of 911, said Smith.
Smith, who is also Deputy Chief 37 of the Sandy Township Volunteer Fire Department, said it has taken five years to build the team which has strict training and equipment requirements.
The team is comprised of multiple resources, each with special capabilities, who respond together as one coordinated team. Those resources include the Clearfield County Emergency Management Agency in Clearfield, Elkland Search and Rescue of St. Marys, Rescue Hose and Ladder Ambulance of Curwensville, Mountaineer Search and Rescue of Emporium, Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder, Sandy Township VFD, in addition to the support of the six counties’ Emergency Management Centers and personnel.
The agencies that create the standards for equipment and training and which certify a team are the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Office of the State Fire Commissioner and the Pennsylvania Department of Health — Bureau of Emergency Medical Services.
Although members of fire departments throughout the region have been invited to be a part of the Region 3 Team, Smith said, at this time, it is made up exclusively of members from Curwensville Rescue Hose and Ladder and Sandy Township VFD. However, he said participation continues to be sought from other interested fire departments.
Over the years, the team has been deployed to:
- Bloomsburg in 2011 where they made more than 80 rescues.
- The DuBois flood of 2013, where they assisted multiple individuals and families in flooded areas.
- Ridgway in 2014, where they made 16 rescues.
- Multiple body recoveries in the Susquehanna and Clarion rivers as well as the Sandy Lick Creek over the past five to 10 years.
The team also undertakes various safety standbys at events such as the Cameron County Canoe Race, the DuBois YMCA Polar Plunge at Treasure Lake, the Woodward Recreational Authority Leprechaun Leap and multiple area fishing derbies.
The team also conducts various educational outreach programs with various schools and organizations.
“Being a 2A team now, we are an asset of the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and we can technically be deployed anywhere in the state” for flooding emergencies, said Smith.