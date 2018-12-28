Not sure what to do with your live Christmas tree after the presents are unwrapped and the tinsel is packed? One regional non-profit offers the chance to make a real splash.
The Kinzua Fish & Wildlife Association accepts donations of real trees to be used for fish habitat in the Allegheny Reservoir.
The donated trees are arranged in groups of nine and anchored with cement blocks, which the group also accepts.
“We add tree reefs, porcupine cribs catfish boxes, bass boxes, pallet cribs and other structures,” President Pauline Bauer said in response to a request for information on Facebook.
The tradition goes back decades, according to information on the Allegheny National Forest website.
“Since 1983, the Allegheny National Forest ... has worked with the Kinzua Fish and Wildlife Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers,” the site states.
The page estimates more than 19,000 holiday trees have been used to create fish habitat.
For more information on the association or to find donation drop-off sites, visit its Facebook page by searching Kinzua Fish and Wildlife Association.
