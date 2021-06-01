DuBOIS — Children who are interested in creatively expressing themselves this summer are invited to participate in the first ever STAR Arts Day Camp offered by The Reitz Theater of Cultural Resources Inc. (CRI) in downtown DuBois.
“We at CRI are very excited to offer enriching activities in the performing and visual arts to the children of the DuBois area,” said CRI Board President Joe Sensor. “We hope that this camp is a part of our ever-expanding mission to serve and enrich cultural experiences for the residents of our region.”
The STAR Day Camp is scheduled to be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 12-16 with a special Arts Showcase at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 17.
Students in grades one through sixth are eligible to attend the camp, which has a registration fee of $100 or $75 for siblings. Scholarship money from local donors is available, said Sensor.
During the camp, students will attend four different arts-themed classes each day, including visual arts, dance, theater and music.
The camp will be administered by Rachel Duke, who will be assisted by Sensor, Becca Liddle, Jack Donahue and Maddie Sensor.
“Every class assumes zero previous skill level coming in, just a healthy dose of being willing to give whatever the teachers are giving them to do a fair shot,” said Sensor.
“Personally, in my dance classes, I start every class off with at least one team building exercise,” said Duke. “Teaching children that they are never alone on stage, and are part of a group that is there supporting them, is key to kids getting over their fears.”
If parents are hesitant to enroll their children in a new activity, Duke said this is the least scary and well-rounded experience to let children explore not one, but four different areas of the arts.
“I started performing at age 7 and it was new to me then,” said Duke. “New is sometimes scary, but after you overcome that fear, awesome things can happen.”
Those at CRI believe there is lots of interest in the area to engage children in the arts and believe the response will be positive from the community.
“We filled the classes last time with about 35 children. I capped it at that,” said Duke. “We did have a waitlist in 2019 as well, so we do know the interest is there, need to promote it even more and make it bigger.”
Duke said she believes young children are always looking for fun and creative ways to express themselves, even at that young of age.
“STAR camp does just that,” said Duke. “Even deeper, we are able to help instill social skills, leadership skills, and a better understanding of oneself in a creative scope. Also, the STAR programs help students with emotional and personal development by having the children prepare for an actual performance with a group, something many haven’t done at this age. All in all, I believe that the STAR camp would benefit any child looking to creatively express themselves.”
To register for the STAR camp or for more information on the Reitz Theater and CRI, visit www.reitztheater.com. For questions, please feel free to email thereitztheater@gmail.com or call 375-4CRI (4274).